LIVE RADAR: Storms fire up through Father’s Day weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The heat is on and the storms are on the increase through Wednesday afternoon in Central Florida.

Orlando will reach a high in the low 90s, with afternoon storms that could bring heavy rain, lightning and a strong wind gusts.

We will see temperatures warm to the mid-90s by Father’s Day, with rain chances on and off through the weekend.

On Tuesday, Orlando had a high temperature of 88. The record high for yesterday was 100, set in 1914.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 4.92 inches this year.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

What’s left of Tropical Storm Bill continues to die off in the northeast Atlantic as it heads toward Canada.

Meanwhile, disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue over the Bay of Campeche and southern Mexico in association with a broad low pressure area.

The system will move little during the next day or so, and little if any development is expected during that time due to interaction with land. However, the broad disturbance should begin to move north on Thursday, and a tropical depression is likely to form by Friday when the low moves across the western Gulf of Mexico.

Regardless of development, heavy rainfall will continue over portions of Central America and southern Mexico during the next several days. Heavy rain could also begin to affect portions of the northern Gulf Coast on Friday.

There’s a 90% chance of development over the next five days.

The next named storm will be called Claudette.

