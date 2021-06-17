Tropics Tracker: Gulf of Mexico development likely, Saharan dust arrives

ORLANDO, Fla. – Last week, we highlighted that development was going to be possible in the western Gulf and that we could have a quick, inconsequential system develop off of the Carolina coast.

If you blinked you missed Tropical Storm Bill which did quickly develop off of the coast of the Carolinas and raced into the cooler waters of the North Atlantic. Bill is now long gone.

Up next is that area in the western Gulf of Mexico which will likely become our next tropical depression later Thursday or Friday. It will have a small window to strengthen into the third named storm of the season as it moves toward the northern Gulf Coast. Regardless of development, heavy rain will be likely from the Florida Panhandle to eastern Texas.

Forecast rain through Tuesday. Higher amounts will be possible.

The dust is back

A little bit of dust has arrived In Florida. The clouds that have been streaming in are robbing the Sunshine State of the vibrant sunrises.

Saharan Dust

Air quality remains good unless you fall in the extremely sensitive category. The greater amount of dust is hanging out in the Caribbean. Some more dust will stream from the Caribbean through the weekend.

We talked a lot about this last year as large plumes of dust emerged off of Africa. Dust plumes oftentimes come off of Africa in June or July with the dust becoming less prevalent during August and September.

Saharan dust helps to limit tropical development by drying out the atmosphere.

Down the road

The Cabo Verde season, disturbances that come off of Africa, may get an early start as we close out June and early July. Dry, dusty air in this part of the world may limit development initially. Here’s to hoping!