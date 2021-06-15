Tropical Storm Bill moves away from US; 2 other disturbances could form

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s only mid-June, but the tropics are popping.

Tropical Storm Bill formed Monday off the coast of North Carolina and is moving away from the United States.

[RELATED: List of storm names for 2021 hurricane season]

As of Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center said Bill, more than 300 miles east-northeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, was packing winds of 45 mph.

Elsewhere, disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue to move over the Bay of Campeche in association with a broad low pressure area. Gradual development of the disturbance is possible during the next couple of days while it meanders near the coast of Mexico.

Ad

The system should begin to move north by midweek, and a tropical depression is likely to form late in the week when the low moves across the central or northwestern Gulf of Mexico.

Regardless of development, heavy rainfall is possible over portions of Central America and southern Mexico during the next several days. Heavy rains could also begin to impact portions of the northern Gulf Coast on Friday.

The NHC says there’s a 70% chance of tropical development over the next five days.

[TRENDING: 7 must-haves at Portillo’s | Sharks bite boy, 12, man, 71, in Volusia | When’s the next rocket launch from Florida?]

Ad

Meanwhile, a tropical wave located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a large area of cloudiness and disorganized showers.

Any development of this system should be slow to occur during the next few days.

Thereafter, a combination of dry air aloft and strong upper-level winds will limit chances of formation while the wave moves over the central tropical Atlantic.

The system has a 20% chance of developing over the next five days.

The next two named storms will be called Claudette and Danny.