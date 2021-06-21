LIVE RADAR: Tropical Storm Claudette moves away from Florida, but rain chances stay high

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a stalled front just to our north as Tropical Storm Claudette continues to move away from Florida.

The front will act as a focal point for more on-and-off rain Monday and for a good part of this week, leading to an unsettled pattern for Central Florida.

[TRENDING: 5 inland lagoons planned for Central Fla. | Is it legal to drive barefoot?]

Rain chances will be up to 60% in the Orlando area, especially into the afternoon most days this week.

Orlando on Monday will reach a high in the low 90s. The average high is 91. The record high on this date is 99, set in 1944.

Sunday in Orlando, we had a high temperature of 94. The record high for yesterday was 99, set in 1922.

Ad

Orlando has a rain deficit of 6.23 inches in 2021.

Grab the umbrella! Rain expected in Central Florida

TRACKING THE TROPICS

A tropical wave located about 1,000 miles east of the Windward Islands is producing a small area of thunderstorm activity.

The system has a 10% chance of development during the next couple of days before upper-level winds become less conducive for further organization.

The wave is expected to move west at 10 to 15 mph.