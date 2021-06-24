LIVE RADAR: More storms to stream across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are continuing to pinpoint an unsettled pattern across Central Florida.

There is a stalled front just to the north of our area, directly impacting Jacksonville and the Panhandle. The front will act as a focal point for more scattered showers and storms for Central Florida throughout the next couple of days.

We also have an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico that’s bringing more energy and moisture.

In addition to those factors, the sea breezes will also play a part.

Thursday, the east coast sea breeze will be dominant, pushing storms from the east to the west, meaning some of our beaches will dry out by the afternoon and the heaviest of the rain will be along I-4 and eventually will push into our western counties, including Marion and Sumter.

Orlando will reach a high in the upper 80s. The normal high on this date is 91.

Wednesday in Orlando, we had a high temperature of 92. The record high was 99, set in 1924.

Orlando received 0.21 inches of rain, putting the deficit for 2021 at 5.09 inches.

More storms coming to Central Florida

Pinpointing the tropics

Disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity continues to the east of a small area of low pressure, about 200 miles east of Barbados.

Increasing upper-level winds are likely to prevent further development of this system during the next couple of days while it moves west-northwest at about 10 mph.

The disturbance could produce increased shower activity and some gusty winds when it moves across the Lesser Antilles on Friday.

The National Hurricane Center gives it a 10% chance of developing tropical characteristics over the next five days.

Meanwhile, a strong tropical wave is expected to emerge off the coast of Africa later Thursday.

Although ocean temperatures are still relatively cool over the tropical Atlantic Ocean and only marginally conducive for development, a small tropical depression could form by early next week while moving west to west-northwest at about 15 mph.

The NHC says the system has a 40% chance of development by Tuesday.

