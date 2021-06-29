Central Florida to see rain all week. Here’s why that’s a good thing

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances will increase Tuesday afternoon -- and each afternoon this week -- as moisture flows into the atmosphere.

Expect a high coverage of rain at 70-80% until the Fourth of July weekend. Rain chances will be back to our typical pattern by then.

[TRENDING: Manatees dying at alarming rate | Is it legal to drive barefoot?]

High temperatures in the Orlando area will remain in the low 90s all week.

The normal high temperature on this date is 91. The record high is 99, set in 1998.

Why is all the rain a good thing? Orlando’s rain deficit in 2021 stands at 4.21 inches.

Rain, rain, rain headed our way

Pinpointing the tropics

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue in association with a tropical wave located over the tropical Atlantic, about 900 miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

Ad

Some slow development of the disturbance is possible later this week while the system moves west to west-northwest at 15 to 20 mph, likely reaching the Lesser Antilles by Wednesday night.

The National Hurricane Center says the system has a 40% chance of tropical development over the next five days.

Meanwhile, after making landfall in South Carolina on Monday, Tropical Storm Danny has dissipated.

The next named storm will be called Elsa.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Pinpoint Weather Insider newsletter, sent every Thursday.