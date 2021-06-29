Tracking the tropics: Hurricane center monitors 2 disturbances

ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday is keeping tabs on two potential weather systems that could develop tropical characteristics.

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue in association with a tropical wave about 850 miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

[TRENDING: Manatees dying at alarming rate | Latest on Fla. condo tower collapse | Is it legal to drive barefoot?]

Some slow development of the disturbance is possible later this week while the system moves west to west-northwest at 15 to 20 mph, likely reaching the Lesser Antilles by Wednesday night.

Ad

There’s a 40% chance of tropical development over the next five days, according to the hurricane center.

The next named storm will be called Elsa.

Elsewhere, shower activity associated with a tropical wave about 800 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde islands has become a little better organized since Monday.

Additional slow development of the system is possible during the next several days as it moves west-northwest at about 20 mph.

The NHC said it has a 20% chance of developing over the next five days.

Meanwhile, the NHC is longer issuing advisories on Tropical Depression Danny, which dissipated over Georgia on Tuesday after making landfall Monday night in South Carolina.