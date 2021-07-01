Forecasting Change: Looking back at the hottest Fourth of July in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Happy birthday, America. It was 245 years ago this Sunday that the United States declared its independence. Since then, it has been a hot run.

Well, not all of it has been hot. But since 1970, the temperature has been warming. Just look at this graphic below that shows the line of increase during the past 50 years. The temperature has run up and down like a stock market graph. It does change from year to year, but the climb up is there.

The hottest Fourth of July ever in Orlando was in 1936.

Credit: Climate Central

Now keep in mind, not every year has a super-hot Independence Day. The coolest overnight low was 65 degrees in 1975. And the forecast for this year’s celebration is for more afternoon showers and a high just below the normal high of 92. But last year the high in Orlando was 93, which is just above the norm.

In 2019, the Fourth of July hit 95 for the high.

Have a great holiday weekend and a wonderful Fourth of July.