Saturated atmosphere: More rain in Orlando area as Elsa heads toward Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida will continue to see an unsettled pattern as the east and west coast sea breezes fire up showers and storms Monday.

The region is starting off with rain due to a saturated atmosphere. Expect to see rain chances up to 70% through Wednesday.

Orlando will reach a high near 90. The normal high in Orlando on this date is 92. The record high is 99, set in 1927.

As Tropical Storm Elsa approaches Central Florida, we will see an increased chance for tornadoes Tuesday night into Wednesday. The chance for strong winds up to 40 mph will be greatest in Marion, Lake and Sumter counties.

Orlando received no rain on Sunday, putting the city’s rain deficit at 3.89 inches this year.