Daytona Beach offers sandbag supplies for residents ahead of Elsa

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The City of Daytona Beach is offering sandbag supplies for its residents Sunday afternoon ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa.

The city said people bring their own shovels and visit the city’s facility at 950 Bellevue Avenue from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There is no cost for sandbags and the city is limiting 10 bags per car.

If there is a high demand, officials said sandbag distribution would continue through Monday, July 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the same location.

Tropical Storm Elsa has slowed down considerably from the breakneck speed it had been traveling for most of its life.

The storm is trying to get better organized in the Caribbean before impacting Cuba later Sunday. Click here for the latest.