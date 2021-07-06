Flagler County cancels trash, yard pickup due to Tropical Storm Elsa

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County officials have canceled Waste Pro services in unincorporated areas on Wednesday due to anticipated high winds caused by Tropical Storm Elsa.

The services have been rescheduled for Saturday, county officials said.

Palm Coast and Flagler Beach have also canceled residential waste services for Wednesday.

The city of Bunnell, however, will pick up residential recycling and commercial routes.

“Just as we asked everyone to secure lawn items, like patio furniture and garden ornaments, we are asking that you don’t put garbage or yard debris out for Wednesday pickup,” Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord said. “Secure anything that could become a projectile by late afternoon (Tuesday).”

Tropical Storm Elsa could bring potentially heavy rain and strong winds into Flagler County. There also will be the possibility of downed trees and power lines.

“We’ve been advising businesses and residents to get prepared, so hopefully this is the last thing on the list,” Lord said. “If not, there are a couple of hours left to get ready.”

Here’s what Flagler County can expect from Elsa: