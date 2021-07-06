Marion County prepares for Tropical Storm Elsa

OCALA, Fla. – Marion County residents on Tuesday continued preparations as the western portion of the county was put under a tropical storm warning ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa’s arrival.

As of Tuesday at noon, Marion County was under a tropical storm warning, with Elsa expected to bring strong winds, heavy rain and the potential for severe weather when it moves close to the northwest Gulf Coast of Florida.

To help residents prepare, officials opened sandbag distribution sites at Souls Harbor Church at 11808 N. Ohio St. in Dunnellon and Martel Recycling Center at 296 SW 67th Avenue Road in Ocala.

Linda Andrews and her husband made the decision to fill 10 sandbags after she saw the forecast over the holiday weekend.

“If we have torrential rain, I’m just concerned about the water rising to our door, so we figured it would be a good idea to sandbag our doors,” Andrews said.

Marion County officials said there are no anticipated shelter openings.

Emergency Management will open its citizen information lines at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The number is 352-369-7500.

To receive the latest updates regarding severe weather in your specific area, sign up for AlertMarion, a free service for Marion County residents.