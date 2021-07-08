Sea breeze storms return to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Now that Elsa has moved out of Florida, we are back to our typical summertime rain pattern.

The east and west coast sea breezes will battle it out each afternoon.

Expect rain chances at 50% on Thursday and 40% on Saturday and Sunday.

High temperatures will remain near the average, which is 92 for this time of year.

Orlando saw 0.69 inches of rain Wednesday, officially putting the rain deficit at 3.90 inches since the first of the year.

We are currently not pinpointing anything in the tropics.

