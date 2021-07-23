Full ‘Buck Moon’ rises Friday night

ORLANDO, Fla. – Get your cameras ready. July’s full moon will shine bright in the evening sky Friday, weather permitting.

The full moon will rise above the horizon shortly after sunset. The moon will be at its fullest at 10:37 p.m. Friday.

Full Buck Moon

July’s full moon is nicknamed the buck moon because the antlers of male deer, known as bucks, are growing around this time of year.

Rain chances will be favored south of Orlando for Friday evening, but residual clouds will still linger throughout most of Central Florida.

Moon viewing

August’s full moon will rise on the 22nd.