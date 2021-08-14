TRACK, MODELS, UPDATES: Fred expected to bring some rain to Florida this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Depression Fred continues to produce heavy rainfall across portions of Central Cuba Saturday, ahead of its projected path toward Florida and Alabama late this weekend.

As of 5 a.m., Fred’s center was about 90 miles south of Key West, heading west-northwest at 13 mph, with sustained winds of 35 mph. Impacts to Central Florida are expected to be extremely, but a few strong storms will be possible for the weekend as a result.

Fred is expected to gradually strengthen back into a tropical storm as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Florida Keys, west of the Seven Mile Bridge to the Dry Tortugas.

Once a tropical storm, Fred weakened back to a depression as it moved over Haiti and the Dominican Republic, where it knocked out power to some 400,000 customers and caused flooding that forced officials to shut down part of the country’s aqueduct system, interrupting water service for hundreds of thousands of people. Local officials reported hundreds of people were evacuated and some buildings were damaged.

Tropical storm Grace also formed in the Atlantic Saturday morning.