Scattered storms move into Central Florida ahead of Tropical Depression Fred

ORLANDO, Fla. – The weekend will not be a washout even with moisture associated with tropical depression Fred moving into Central Florida

Scattered storms are expected to develop ahead of poorly organized tropical depression Fred. As Fred moves into the Gulf of Mexico, moisture will push in from the Atlantic Ocean helping to fuel scattered storms. A few storms could be strong, mainly south of Orlando Saturday.

The chance for severe weather will expand to include most of Central Florida Sunday as Fred moves well to the west of Florida. A tornado or two is possible Sunday as Central Florida will be on the dirty side of Fred. The highest chance for rain will be during the first half of Sunday and west of Orlando with the afternoon appearing drier.

Future radar Sunday. The heaviest rain associated with Fred stays offshore and along the west coast of Florida.

Impacts from Fred will be extremely low across Central Florida.

Highs Saturday will be around 90 degrees. With extra clouds and rain around Sunday, highs will top out in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Ad

Beach and boating forecast:

Be on the lookout for a moderate risk for rip currents at the beach. Expected scattered showers and thunderstorms at times, especially in the afternoon. The breeze will pick up out of the east at about 10-15 mph.

Seas will increase to 3-4 feet. Be cautious if boating the Gulf Stream as winds will increase to 25-30 mph.

Tropical update:

There are two systems in the Atlantic Basin.