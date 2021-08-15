Mainly cloudy, drier across Central Florida as Fred spins in the Gulf of Mexico

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fred continues to churn in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday. As the storm lifts north toward the Panhandle of Florida, clouds will continue to stick around for Central Florida. The heaviest rain will be tied to the Gulf of Mexico and the extreme West Coast of Florida, but a few showers and storms will be possible locally as Fred pulls in moisture.

Most of Sunday afternoon is dry with just a stray shower or storm. The best shot for breaks in the clouds will be before lunch. Highs top out around 90 degrees.

Beach forecast:

There is a moderate risk for rip currents along the east coast beaches. A few showers and storms are possible under a most cloudy sky.

Tropics update:

Fred continues to churn in the Gulf. Grace is will impact Puerto Rico Sunday before heading west. A third area near Bermuda has been highlighted by the National Hurricane Center for possible development.