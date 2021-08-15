TRACK, MODELS, UPDATES: Fred expected to gradually strengthen on path toward Panhandle

Partly Cloudy icon
Fred expected to gradually strengthen on path toward Panhandle

Fred currently a remnant low.

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – The remnants of Fred are expected to regenerate back into a tropical storm over the warm Gulf of Mexico waters Sunday.

As of 5 a.m. Sunday, Fred’s center was about 110 miles west of the Dry Tortugas, heading north-northwest at 8 mph, with sustained winds of 40 mph.

A tropical storm watch has been issued from the Alabama, Florida border to Ochlockonee.

Tropical storm conditions are possible across portions of the Florida Panhandle and Alabama Monday. Flooding is possible across the Big Bend and Panhandle.

Once a tropical storm, Fred weakened back to a depression as it moved over Haiti and the Dominican Republic, where it knocked out power to some 400,000 customers and caused flooding that forced officials to shut down part of the country’s aqueduct system, interrupting water service for hundreds of thousands of people. Local officials reported hundreds of people were evacuated and some buildings were damaged.

Jonathan Kegges joined the News 6 team in June 2019 as the Weekend Morning Meteorologist. Jonathan comes from Roanoke, Virginia where he covered three EF-3 tornadoes and deadly flooding brought on by Hurricanes Florence and Michael.

