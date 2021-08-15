Hurricane Center monitoring a third area in the tropics

ORLANDO, Fla. – Right on schedule the tropics have woken up. Fred and Grace continue to spin in the Atlantic Basin, but a third disturbance is now being highlighted near Bermuda.

A small, but well-defined low pressure center is located about 200 miles north-northeast of Bermuda and is producing disorganized showers and storms. Some gradual development is possible over the next couple of days while the system moves slowly southward near Bermuda. By Tuesday, however, environmental conditions are forecast to become less conducive for tropical cyclone formation.

The National Hurricane Center is giving this disturbance a 30% chance for development over the next 2 days and 30% chance for development over the next 5 days.

The next named storm would be Ida.

The peak of hurricane season is Sep 10. Hurricane season runs through Nov 30.