Lower rain chances across Central Florida next few days

ORLANDO, Fla. – The rain chances won’t be zero, but they will be on the lower side as Hurricane Ida passes well to the west of Florida. Highs Sunday will climb back into the low-to-mid 90s with more sunshine than Saturday.

The best chance for scattered storms to develop Sunday will be later in the afternoon and west of Orlando.

Rain chances remain low Monday with highs again in the low-to-mid 90s.

Beach forecast:

There will be more breaks in the clouds Sunday, but continue to watch out for a high rip current threat at the beaches. Highs will to out in the upper 80s.

Tropics update:

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring five total systems including Hurricane Ida and two new tropical depressions. Click here for the latest on the tropics.