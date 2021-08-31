Heat index to surge past 100 degrees as near-record heat hits Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The last day of August will be extremely hot -- and mostly dry -- across Central Florida, with heat index readings reaching 100-plus degrees.

There’s a 30% chance of rain, with Orlando reaching a high near 95 degrees. The average high in Orlando on this date is 91. The record high is 97, set in 1914.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Rain chances increase to 50% on Wednesday and 60% on Thursday, with highs closer to 90 degrees.

There was no rain in Orlando on Monday, putting the yearly rain deficit at 6.06 inches.

Rain chances stay low in Central Florida

Tracking the tropics

Tropical Depression Ida early Tuesday was located over northeastern Mississippi after striking Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane.

Ad

Tropical Storm Kate, 815 miles east-northeast of the Leeward Islands has sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving north at 5 mph.

Kate is expected to track to the east of Bermuda into the open Atlantic.

Elsewhere, a well-defined low pressure system over the far eastern tropical Atlantic is more than 200 miles southwest of the coast of Guinea.

Associated shower and thunderstorm activity is beginning to show some signs of organization, and environmental conditions are conducive for additional development of this system.

A tropical depression is likely to form during the next day or so while the low moves west to west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

It has a 90% chance of developing tropical characteristics over the next five days.

[RELATED: List of names for 2021 hurricane season]

Ad

Meanwhile, a broad area of low pressure is forecast to develop over the southwestern Caribbean Sea in a couple of days.

Environmental conditions appear to be somewhat conducive for slow development by the end of the week, as long as the system remains over water.

This system is expected to move gradually west-northwest or northwest at 5 to 10 mph toward Central America.

It has a 20% chance to develop over the next five days.