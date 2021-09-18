Staying unsettled Saturday with more late-day storms

ORLANDO, Fla- – If you have outdoor plans, the earlier the better is the theme this weekend. Other than a couple of stray storms early in the afternoon, most will be dry until later in the afternoon. Highs Saturday and Sunday top out around 90 degrees.

Rain chances stay elevated into the start of next week, but by the end of the week it will become relatively drier.

Beach forecast:

Be on the lookout for scattered storms, especially in the afternoon. The rip current risk is on the lower side, but always make sure you’re paying attention.

Tropics update:

There are currently three systems including tropical storm Odette. Another depression could develop in the Atlantic later in the weekend. For the latest on the tropics click here.