Tropics: Another depression likely to join to Odette this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Storm Odette developed Friday off the Mid-Atlantic coast. As of 5 a.m. Saturday Odette has 45 mph sustained winds and is moving to northeast at 15 mph. The storm is expected to strengthen as it moves east of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland, but will likely lose its tropical characteristics and become a post-tropical storm.

Odette will likely slowly down and meander in the North Atlantic through the middle of next week. Odette is not a threat to the U.S. other than increasing surf and the rip current risk for New England.

East of the Caribbean Islands

Thunderstorms continue to become better organized in association with an area of low pressure located less than 1000 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands. Conditions are expected to be conducive for further development during the next day or two, and a tropical depression is likely to form later Saturday or Sunday while the system moves toward the west-northwest.

This system is expected to be near the northern Leeward Islands on Monday and Tuesday. Upper-level winds are likely to become less conducive for development when the system reaches the southwestern Atlantic by the early to middle part of next week.

The National Hurricane Center gives this disturbance a 90% chance for development over the next two days.

Off the coast of Africa

An area of low pressure located several hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands has developed a more concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms, primarily west of the center. This system is currently nearly stationary, but is expected to begin moving towards the northwest over the far eastern Atlantic where some additional development is possible over the weekend. However, by early next week, further development appears unlikely as the system is forecast to move into less conducive upper-level winds and over cooler waters.

The National Hurricane Center gives this disturbance a 30% chance for development over the next two days.

The next names for the 2021 hurricane season are Peter and Rose. Hurricane season runs through Nov 30.