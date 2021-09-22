Tropical wave expected to become next named storm. Here’s the latest

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fall has arrived, but it’s still hurricane season and all eyes are on a tropical wave that could soon become the next named storm.

The tropical wave, several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, is becoming better organized but still lacks a well-defined center.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The National Hurricane Center early Wednesday said, though, that environmental conditions remain conducive for additional development in the coming days.

A tropical depression is likely to form by Friday while the system moves west at 10 to 15 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic Ocean.

The wave is expected to take a path near the Caribbean islands, but it’s too soon to know where it will end up or if will directly impact Florida or the United States.

Ad

The NHC says it has a 90% chance of developing tropical characteristics.

Elsewhere, a gale-force, non-tropical low pressure system, the remnants of Odette, is about 500 miles west of the westernmost Azores.

The low could acquire some subtropical characteristics over marginally warm waters during the next few days while it makes a counter-clockwise loop over the north-central Atlantic Ocean. By the weekend, however, the system is expected to move into an environment of strong upper-level winds.

It has a 50% chance of developing.

[RELATED: List of names for 2021 hurricane season]

Peter and Rose, meanwhile, have both weakened to tropical depressions in the open Atlantic as they continue to spin on projected paths away from the United States.

The next named storms will be called Sam, Teresa and Victor.

Ad

Hurricane season runs until Dec. 1.