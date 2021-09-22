Central Florida to see another round of rain, but relief is on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. – We will continue to pinpoint lots of moisture around Central Florida.

All we need is a little heating from the afternoon sun and then the sea breezes to fire up before we have a widespread coverage of rain.

Expect an 80% coverage of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Wednesday, with a high of 90 degrees in Orlando.

The average high in Orlando on this date is 89. The record high is 96, set in 1933.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80s by the weekend, with lower rain chances behind a new front on Sunday.

While some surrounding cities have a rain surplus in 2021, Orlando has a rain deficit of 6.41 inches this year.

Pinpointing the tropics

Rose and Peter have both weakened to tropical depressions as they continue to spin in the open Atlantic on projected paths away from the United States.

Meantime, a tropical wave several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is becoming better organized.

The National Hurricane Center early Wednesday said the system still lacks a well-defined center, but environmental conditions are expected to remain conducive for additional development.

A tropical depression is likely to form in a day or two while the system moves west at 10 to 15 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic Ocean.

The system is expected to take a path near the Caribbean islands, but it’s too soon to know where it will end up.

The NHC says it has a 90% chance of developing tropical characteristics.

Elsewhere, a gale-force, non-tropical low pressure system, the remnants of Odette, is about 500 miles west of the westernmost Azores.

The low could acquire some subtropical characteristics over marginally warm waters during the next few days while it makes a counter-clockwise loop over the north-central Atlantic Ocean. By the weekend, however, the system is expected to move into an environment of strong upper-level winds.

It has a 50% chance of developing.

The next named storms will be called Sam, Teresa and Victor.

Hurricane season runs until Dec. 1.