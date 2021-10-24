Partly Cloudy icon
Rain chances increase Sunday, Monday before coolest air of the season arrives late-week

Warm and humid to start work week

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – Clouds and humidity will continue to increase to close out the weekend. Most of Central Florida will be dry through the morning with the exception of a few downpours along the coast.

Rain chances gradually increase late Sunday afternoon and especially the afternoon. Rain chances will be at 40% Sunday afternoon. Highs top out in the mid 80s.

Scattered downpours will be around for your Monday morning commute before a dry period early Monday afternoon. A few more storms bubble back up late Monday afternoon and evening.

Sunshine returns Tuesday and Wednesday with highs closing in on 90s degrees. Rain chances go up again Thursday with a big cold front poised to move through Central Florida.

Highs Thursday will be in the mid 80s, but by Friday will only climb into the upper 70s and low 80s. The coolest air of season settles in Saturday and Sunday for Halloween weekend.

Tropics update:

The Atlantic remains quiet with no new development expected. For an in-depth look at the tropics click here. Hurricane season runs through November.

