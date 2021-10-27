‘HOT’-ober heating up in the record books

ORLANDO, Fla. – While the rest of the country is seeing changes in their season, October has seemed to be an extension of summer here in Central Florida.

In Orlando, daytime highs hit 90 degrees or higher 17 times in October 2021. The hottest day was recorded on Oct. 7 with a high of 95 degrees.

With this unusually hot stretch, it’s no surprise that most Central Florida stations are reporting one of the hottest October on record.

With an average monthly temperature of over 80 degrees, Orlando and Leesburg both experienced their second hottest October on record.

Melbourne, Sanford and Daytona Beach also experienced one of their top six hottest Octobers.

Average temperatures running well above normal

This October marks the tenth consecutive month with average monthly temperatures remaining well above average. This means most of Central Florida is experiencing their hottest year on record.

On average, October in Central Florida comes with some gradual changes. This includes the start of dry season, when humidity and daily rain chances across the area begin to decrease.