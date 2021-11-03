Enjoy the day, but rain, cooldown on the way to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing another mostly dry day across Central Florida before rain chances increase starting Thursday.

Expect a 10% chance of a couple of sprinkles Wednesday in the Orlando area, with highs in the low 80s.

There’s a 40% chance of rain Thursday, with highs in Orlando hovering around 80 degrees.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.

Rain chances by Friday jump to 80% as an area of low pressure builds in and brings a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. The risk of severe weather is not as high as it was last week. The high will be in the mid-70s.

We will see a few showers Saturday, with a 30% coverage. There’s no rain in the forecast for Sunday.

Highs will be in the low and mid-70s for the weekend after starting off in the 50s for morning lows.

Don’t forget to set the clock back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night as daylight saving time comes to an end for 2021.

Pinpointing the tropics

Tropical Storm Wanda continues to spin in the open Atlantic with 50 mph winds about 705 miles west of the Azores.

Wanda will not impact the United States.

Hurricane season runs through November.