New front to bring rain, cooler air to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Minimal rain chances roll in to Central Florida at 20% Thursday ahead of a front.

Expect a high in the low 80s in Orlando, with a mix of sun and clouds. More clouds will build through the afternoon.

Highs will be in the upper 70s on Friday, with rain chances jumping to 80%. Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.

Expect a high of 72 on Saturday, with a 50% coverage of early day rain before the afternoon clears out.

The high on Sunday will struggle to reach 70 degrees.

Overnight lows will be in the mid- to upper 50s over the weekend.

Expect no rain Sunday through most of next week.

Pinpointing the tropics

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Wanda.

Wanda is located less than 700 miles west-northwest of the Azores and will not impact the United States.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.