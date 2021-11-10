Wondering what those bright objects are in the sky? Here’s the answer

ORLANDO, Fla. – Space has been putting a display in the southern evening sky with several bright planets visible.

Night Sky

Venus is the brightest of the trio of planets near the moon. Jupiter is the next brightest planet to the left of the moon. Saturn is the faintest of the bunch and sits up and to the right of the moon.

In the eastern sky, far removed from the bright bunch, is a much fainter Uranus.

Uranus isn’t typically grouped into the naked-eye planets, but last week it reached opposition, meaning it is completely opposite of the sun with the Earth directly in between. A planet in opposition appears at its largest and brightest in the night sky.

The further and longer you are away from lights, the better chance you will have of seeing Uranus with the unaided eye. Binoculars or a small telescope will give you a much better look at the far away gas giant.