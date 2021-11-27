New front brings another chilly start to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new front has brought another chilly start to Central Florida, with temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s once again.

Expect a high of only 70 degrees for Saturday and for Sunday with dry conditions through next week.

For the next few days, expect morning lows in the 40s and 50s.

Hanukkah begins on sundown Sunday night and you’ll need a jacket if you’re heading out and about, but Monday’s temperatures will stay near 70 degrees.

Friday in Orlando we had a high temperature of 78 degrees, just as predicted. There was also no rain Friday, putting our deficit at 4.63 inches since the first of the year.

The record high temperature for Nov. 26 in Orlando is 88 degrees, recorded in 1921.

For Saturday, the normal high is 76 degrees in Orlando, and the record high temperature is also 88 degrees, set back in 1929.

Even though the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season will stick around until the end of the month, there is currently nothing to watch in the tropics.