A reinforcing shot of cold air arrives in Central Florida Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. – Clouds will go on the increase Sunday which will cause temperature to struggle to climb out of the 60s.

While it will still be cool Sunday evening and overnight, the extra clouds will help to keep temperatures in the 50s for most of Central Florida.

More sunshine breaks out Monday as drier air returns behind another cold front.

More cold

Highs Monday only top out in the mid-to-upper 60s behind that front. Under those clear skies, most will wake up in the mid-to-upper 40s Tuesday morning. A few 30s will again be sprinkled in northwest of Orlando. A gradual warming trend returns for the rest of the week. Most of the week ahead will be sunny and dry.

There are just two days left until hurricane season officially ends. There is nothing brewing in the tropics at this time.