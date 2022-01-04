Cold night ahead in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The cold front has pushed all the way through Florida and is into the Bahamas Monday night.

The sky on Monday night will be clear, the wind will keep coming from the north, and Central Florida will end up with a chilly night.

Look for the low in Orlando to drop to 49 degrees.

Up in Ocala, temperatures will drop to 42 degrees, The Villages drop to 45 degrees and 55 degrees in Melbourne.

The warm weather begins all over again on Tuesday. Look for the high in Orlando to hit 73 degrees. This will be one degree above the normal for this time of year.

By Wednesday Central Florida will hit 78 degrees and this cool snap will be a memory.

Rain chances are also on the way back. Here in the heart of the dry season, we won’t be looking for any big washouts, but the rain chances on Thursday make it back to 20%. On Friday, the rain chances go up to 30%.

By Sunday, the high in Orlando will be 81 degrees.