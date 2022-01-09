62º

Record warmth possible Sunday before early-week cooldown

Rain chances increase along a cold front Monday

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

Highs Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s feeling more like April than January in Central Florida Sunday. Other than a stray shower Sunday, it will be dry and warm with highs surging into the lower 80s by the afternoon. A few areas could tie or even break records.

Forecast vs. records

Expect most of the day to consist of a mix of clouds and sunshine. Extra clouds and a slight chance for a few showers develop early in the evening and especially overnight.

Be on the lookout for an elevated rip current threat along the east coast beaches through the weekend.

A cold front will approach and cross the area Monday increasing rain chances to 40% through the afternoon. Cooler air starts to trickle in Monday night into Tuesday.

Highs Tuesday only top out in the upper 60s and low 70s, more seasonable for mid-January. The cooler weather sticks around for much of the week ahead beyond Monday.

