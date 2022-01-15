Wild weekend: Storms, wind Sunday follow gorgeous Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. – It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. A tale of two weekend days. Hopefully your outdoor plans are on Saturday this weekend. Saturday will feature a near-perfect afternoon after a chilly start with high temperatures topping out in the low 70s under mainly sunny skies.

Highs Saturday

The weather turns ugly overnight Saturday and into early Sunday morning. As the cold front approaches Sunday morning, it will turn very windy. Gusts could top 40 mph at times through Sunday evening.

Rain chances will also increase Sunday morning and through the early afternoon. A few storms could be severe with strong, potentially damaging wind gusts.

Future radar

Rain will taper off through the second half of Sunday, but it will remain windy as much colder air rushes down the Florida peninsula.

Monday morning will start out dry with temperatures in the 40s. Even with sunshine Monday afternoon, highs struggle to climb out of the 50s. That will set the stage for the likely coldest morning of the season to date Tuesday with most of Central Florida waking up in the 30s and 40s.

Temperatures Tuesday morning

Frost will also become likely for areas northwest of Orlando and outlying areas south of the metro. Temperatures remain chilly through the middle part of the upcoming week.