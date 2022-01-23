Widespread frost, freeze likely as coldest morning of the season settles in Monday

ORLANDO, Fla, – Sunday morning will start out breezy, overcast and cold. Sunshine will go on the increase, but not until around lunch or so. Temperatures will be in the 40s through most of the morning as the clouds remain locked in place. Afternoon sunshine will help temperatures climb only into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Under clear skies and light winds, temperatures will crash into the mid-to-upper 30s for most of Central Florida. Areas northwest of I-4 and along the I-75 corridor will have the best chance to fall to the freezing mark or below.

Frost and Freeze potential Monday morning

A widespread frost is likely through most of Central Florida Monday morning. A freeze, temperatures of 32 degrees or lower, will be possible along I-75.

With sunshine, highs get back into the mid 60s Monday afternoon. Another storm system will increase rain chances again Tuesday. Highs Tuesday will likely struggle to climb out of the 50s as thick cloud cover returns and rain becomes likely. Cooler air will be reinforced for the rest of the week behind that system.