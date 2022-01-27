60º

BREAKING NEWS

Weather

Orlando to reach high near 70, but freezing cold air is on the way

Lows in Central Florida to be in 20s, 30s over weekend

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Tags: Weather, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – It will be a relatively nice day Thursday in Central Florida, but a big blast of freezing cold air is on the way.

Orlando will flirt with a high of 70 degrees after starting out with a few scattered showers. The record high in Orlando on this date is 86, set in 1962. The record low is 24, set in 1905.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!) | Arctic blast to freeze Central Florida]

Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s.

Friday’s high will reach the upper 60s but rain chances increase to 50% as a new front approaches and bitterly cold arctic air moves in for the weekend.

Highs will only be in the 50s on Saturday and Sunday, with morning lows in the 20s and 30s across the region.

We will stay dry next week, with temperatures in the upper 70s on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

email