Pretty much perfect! Comfortable Sunday in Central Florida before hottest days of the year to date arrive

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a chilly start, sunshine will help temperatures warm up quickly. Sunday is the transition day between the cooler Saturday and potentially record-breaking warmth in the days to come. The week ahead will no doubt be the hottest of the year to date, but we could also see one of the earliest occurrences of 90-degree heat on record.

It will be comfortable with a few passing clouds Sunday afternoon. Highs top out in the mid-to-upper 70s after a cool start. A few extra clouds and a stray shower will be possible right along the coast with the breeze off the Atlantic. It will be breezy along the I-95 corridor.

Daytona 500

Highs Monday climb back to the 80s. By Tuesday and Wednesday, highs surge into the mid-to-upper 80s. Thursday and Friday will give Central Florida its best chance to reach 90 degrees for the first time since last October.