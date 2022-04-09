Find your jacket! Turning chilly in Central Florida after a windy start to the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – After unseasonable heat last week, just as unseasonably cool and dry weather continues to settle in to Central Florida.

Even with sunshine, highs Saturday only top out in the low-to-mid 70s. The gusty northwest wind will help it feel even cooler.

[TRENDING: 16-year-old killed when teens wearing body armor take turns shooting each other in Florida, police say | ‘I can’t stand this filth:’ Osceola school library books under review, parents demand removal | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Wind gusts

The wind will routinely gust to around 30 mph at times.

The drier air and windy conditions will help to fuel an elevated wildfire risk. A fire weather watch is in effect through Saturday evening for Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Brevard counties. The enhanced risk for wildfires to start and spread will continue into Sunday.

You may want the jacket if you are out Saturday evening as temperatures quickly cool after sunset. By Sunday morning, most of Central Florida will wake up in the 40s and low 50s. The exception will be right along the coast.

Temperatures Sunday morning

Boating conditions will remain hazardous through the weekend due to the wind. A gradual warning trend returns by the middle of next work week.