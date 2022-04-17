Late-day storms return to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s a humid start, but most of Central Florida will be dry through the early afternoon. Look for a few stray downpours to develop after about 2 p.m.. Storms will likely increase in coverage closer to dinner, after about 4 or 5 p.m.

Future radar

The highest storm chances occur through the middle of the evening.

Future radar

Highs Sunday top out around 90 degrees. Be mindful of an increased risk of rip currents along the east coast beaches.

Another round of storms will be possible Monday as cold front pushes through Central Florida. A few storms may be strong near I-95 as the storms along the front interact with an inland-moving east coast sea breeze. Highs Monday top out in the mid 80s.

Relatively cooler, drier air settle in for the middle of the week.