Staying hot and humid Easter weekend with increasing storm chances in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla – Rain chances aren’t zero Saturday, but they are on the lower side. Expect a few stray storms to develop through the afternoon, but most of Central Florida will remain dry.

Highs close in on 90 degrees with a mix of clouds and sunshine Saturday afternoon.

Saturday afternoon

If your plans take you to the beach Easter weekend, be mindful of an elevated threat for rip currents. Most of the weekend is dry at the beach.

Beach forecast

A higher chance for storms returns Easter Sunday, but this will mainly impact inland areas late in the day. Sunrise services look dry Sunday morning. Highs climb back to near 90 again Sunday afternoon.

Sunday afternoon

The wettest day looks to be Monday as another cold front pushes through. Cooler, more comfortable air spills in Tuesday. High temperatures fall back to the upper 70s and lower 80s through the middle of the week.