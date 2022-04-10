Temperatures gradually warm after chilly start

ORLANDO, Fla – Sunday morning might be a shock to the system for some as most of Central Florida is waking up to the coolest air in about a month. With the help of dominant sunshine, highs rebound back to the upper 70s.

Highs Sunday

It will still be breezy at times, but the wind won’t be as strong as Saturday.

After another chilly start Monday morning, temperatures climb back to the lower 80s. The next several days look to be bone dry in addition to the gradual warm-up.

Monday morning

Slight rain chances return by the end of the work week as we flirt with 90 degrees once again.