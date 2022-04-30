Higher storm chances return for the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – Other than a stray shower early, most of Central Florida will be dry until about noon or 1. Look for storms to develop close to the I-4 corridor and push west after that time. The highest storm chances will be from Orlando and points west late in the afternoon and early evening. East of Orlando, toward the 95 corridor, will be on the drier side.

Future radar

Highs climb into the low-to-mid 80s Saturday.

Higher storm chances return Sunday, but the entire day won’t be a washout.

If your plans take you to the beach, be mindful of a very high rip current risk. The ocean will also be rough with waves on the order of four feet.

More heat returns to Central Florida next week with highs climbing into the low 90s.