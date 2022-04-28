Slight cooldown comes to Central Florida. Here’s how long it will last

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a weak front as it continues to push through Central Florida.

The front has brought a few coastal showers early Thursday morning.

We will see a 30% coverage of rain on Thursday and Friday.

Expect cooler temperatures for the next couple of days, with highs near 80 degrees. The normal high in Orlando on this date is 86. The record high is 95, set in 2011.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s on Saturday and Sunday, with the rain chances at 50%.