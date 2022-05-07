Turning partly cloudy, windy Saturday after strong storms

ORLANDO, Fla. – Scattered storms will continue be possible through Saturday morning before drying out for the bulk of Mother’s Day weekend. A few storms could be severe with isolated damaging wind gusts and small hail being the primary threats. Heavy rain and frequent lightning will accompany these storms.

Highs behind the front only drop a few degrees, to the upper 80s and lower 90s Saturday afternoon. Wind gusts at times could top 30 mph through the day.

[TRENDING: ‘Breaking Bad’ stars to cook up cocktails at Orlando bar | Installation underway of wrong-way detection system on new I-4 Express lanes | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Mother’s day looks mainly dry with highs remaining around 90 degrees.