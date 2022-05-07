78º

Turning partly cloudy, windy Saturday after strong storms

Temperatures drop only a few degrees behind the front

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – Scattered storms will continue be possible through Saturday morning before drying out for the bulk of Mother’s Day weekend. A few storms could be severe with isolated damaging wind gusts and small hail being the primary threats. Heavy rain and frequent lightning will accompany these storms.

Highs behind the front only drop a few degrees, to the upper 80s and lower 90s Saturday afternoon. Wind gusts at times could top 30 mph through the day.

Mother’s day looks mainly dry with highs remaining around 90 degrees.

Jonathan Kegges joined the News 6 team in June 2019 as the Weekend Morning Meteorologist. Jonathan comes from Roanoke, Virginia where he covered three EF-3 tornadoes and deadly flooding brought on by Hurricanes Florence and Michael.

