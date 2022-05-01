Storms focus on I-75 corridor again Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sunday will not be a washout, but the storms will behave similarly to how they did Saturday. Storms look to develop after about 1 or 2 in the afternoon in between I-4 and I-95 and gradually push west toward I-75.

Future radar

Like Saturday, the highest storm coverage will be through Marion, Sumter, Polk and western Lake counties. Some of these storms will linger into the evening along the 75 corridor.

Future radar

Highs Sunday top out in the upper 80s. The rip current risk Sunday is slightly lower than the past few days, but is still elevated. Always pay close attention when entering the ocean.

Other than a stray storm Monday, most of Central Florida is dry. Highs flirt with 90 degrees. By the middle of the week, Most of the region will make a run for the mid 90s.