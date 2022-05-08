Great pool day for mom! Highs soar back to the mid 90s before slight cooldown

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s felt more like the middle of summer than the middle of spring the past few days. The heat continues for Mother’s Day as high temperatures surge back into the low-to-mid 90s. Sunshine will be out in full force with a few clouds bubbling up with the heating of the day later Sunday afternoon.

Sunshine continues Monday, but it will be noticeably cooler. Highs top out in the mid-80s, about ten degrees cooler than the last few days. The relatively cooler weather sticks around for most of the work week ahead. The next best shot of rain doesn’t arrive until Thursday into Friday.

Use caution over the next few days as the wild fire threat has increased again with the dry, hot and breezy conditions.