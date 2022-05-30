More afternoon storms to pop up on Memorial Day in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Memorial Day morning in Central Florida will be dry under mostly sunny skies.

Highs will top out around 90 degrees Monday in the Orlando area, with thunderstorm chances increasing after about 1 or 2 p.m. The storms will start around I-95 and I-75 and gradually into the I-4 corridor.

By dinner time, most of the storms will be west of I-4 and pushing closer to the Gulf Coast.

Be mindful of grilling and burning as the fire danger remains high through Central Florida.

Thunderstorm chances stay elevated Tuesday.

Beach forecast:

The best chance to stay dry Memorial will be at the beach. Other than a stray thunderstorm early in the afternoon, storms will quickly push inland away from the beach. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s, and there will be a moderate risk for rip currents.

Tropical update:

A broad area of low pressure is expected to form in the southern Gulf of Mexico next week. Gradual develop is possible.

