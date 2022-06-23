Tropical wave forms over Atlantic. Here’s what we know

ORLANDO, Fla. – A tropical wave over the eastern Atlantic Ocean has a slight chance to develop in the coming days.
The National Hurricane Center on Thursday said the wave, which was producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms, could develop by early next week.
The wave, located off the coast of Africa, is moving west at 15 mph over the tropical Atlantic.
The NHC said the system has a 20% chance of developing into at least a tropical depression over the next five days.
The next named storm will be called Bonnie.
