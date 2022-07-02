Dodging late-afternoon storms through the holiday weekend

ORLANDO, Fla – It’s about a Fourth of July forecast as you can get in Central Florida. Highs Saturday top out in the low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. Other than a stray shower, mainly along the coast, early, most should stay dry until the early of the afternoon. Looks for storm coverage to increase late in the afternoon through the early evening, similar to Friday.

Expect more of the same Sunday afternoon and evening.

The storms Monday may try and start and finish later, putting some fireworks displays in jeopardy.

Highs through the holiday weekend continue to be in the low 90s.

Beach forecast:

Scattered storms will be around the beaches through the weekend. Be on the lookout for a moderate risk for rip currents.

Tropical Update:

Tropical Storm Colin developed off of the South Carolina coast early Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, Bonnie continues to impact Central America and is expected to re-strengthen once it moves into the Pacific. It will keep the name Bonnie since it is expected to maintain at least tropical depression status while over land.

A third area near the Lesser Antilles has a small chance for development. None of these pose a threat to Florida.